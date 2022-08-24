Legacy Advisors LLC Has $709,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 6,466.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in Boeing by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.56.

Boeing Price Performance

BA stock traded up $3.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.49. 23,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,420,843. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.42. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $233.94. The company has a market capitalization of $97.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 1.38.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

