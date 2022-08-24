Legacy Advisors LLC Invests $267,000 in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 616 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total value of $927,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,348.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 2,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.15, for a total value of $1,006,037.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,233.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total transaction of $927,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,348.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,407 shares of company stock valued at $4,482,202. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FDS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $418.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $416.25.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $441.81. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,022. The company has a 50 day moving average of $405.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $405.03. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $345.92 and a fifty-two week high of $495.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.80.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $488.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 44.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 34.94%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

