Legacy Advisors LLC Invests $354,000 in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,160.9% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

NYSEARCA VGK traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $52.95. The stock had a trading volume of 5,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,496,675. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.09. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $49.75 and a 1-year high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

