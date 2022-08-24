Legacy Advisors LLC Invests $637,000 in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 63.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 306.4% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

WMB stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.39. 14,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,572,560. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.21. The company has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.81%.

Several analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.31.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

