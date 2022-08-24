Legacy Advisors LLC Makes New $310,000 Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,084 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Walmart by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 147,673 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after acquiring an additional 26,770 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,542 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 265,833 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,463,000 after acquiring an additional 9,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.16. The stock had a trading volume of 8,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,614,439. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.54. The stock has a market cap of $367.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.53.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $34,457,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 283,200,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,033,569,571.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $34,457,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 283,200,824 shares in the company, valued at $39,033,569,571.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,481,935 shares of company stock valued at $206,295,199. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WMT. Raymond James increased their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.93.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

