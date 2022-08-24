Legacy Advisors LLC Takes Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,337,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,786,000 after acquiring an additional 139,779 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 8.7% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 6.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 154,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,982,000 after buying an additional 9,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,323,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,871,000 after buying an additional 24,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

NYSE DFS traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,254. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.98 and a 200 day moving average of $108.39. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $88.02 and a one year high of $133.78.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 34.89%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DFS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research cut Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.56.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

