LendInvest plc (LON:LINV) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.40

LendInvest plc (LON:LINV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.05) per share on Friday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LendInvest Stock Performance

LON:LINV opened at GBX 150 ($1.81) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 23.38, a current ratio of 23.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,256.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £207.57 million and a PE ratio of 1,892.50. LendInvest has a 12-month low of GBX 145 ($1.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 229.60 ($2.77). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 155.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 180.91.

Get LendInvest alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of LendInvest from GBX 275 ($3.32) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

About LendInvest

LendInvest plc operates as a property finance asset manager in the United Kingdom. The company offers short-term, development, and buy-to-let mortgages to intermediaries, landlords, and developers. It also provides fund management services; and holds securities. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

