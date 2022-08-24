Lethean (LTHN) Price Down 23.1% This Week

Lethean (LTHN) traded 30.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Lethean coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Lethean has traded 23.1% lower against the US dollar. Lethean has a market cap of $105,282.05 and $63.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,722.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,682.22 or 0.07744011 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00024088 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00167066 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.27 or 0.00263650 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.56 or 0.00706909 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.56 or 0.00614843 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001039 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

Lethean (LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lethean Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

