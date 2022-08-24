Liberty Latin America (OTCMKTS:LILAB) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.10

Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LILAB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.10 and last traded at $9.10, with a volume of 10 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.10.

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.25.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.