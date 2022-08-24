Lido DAO Token 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3.62 Million (LDO)

Lido DAO Token (LDO) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 24th. Over the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lido DAO Token has a total market cap of $289.64 million and approximately $3.62 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido DAO Token coin can now be purchased for $2.79 or 0.00007033 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004595 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00761312 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00016437 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Coin Profile

Lido DAO Token’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,760,882 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Lido DAO Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido DAO Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lido DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

