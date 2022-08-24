Lightning (LIGHT) Trading 17.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Lightning (LIGHT) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 24th. Lightning has a market cap of $1.37 million and $647.00 worth of Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Lightning has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004662 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,455.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004687 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004662 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003816 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00128658 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00033449 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00077851 BTC.

Lightning Profile

Lightning (LIGHT) is a coin. Lightning’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,269,692 coins. Lightning’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne.

Buying and Selling Lightning

According to CryptoCompare, “LIGHT’s double-layer structure is designed to enable an immutable, transparent, and decentralized system to apply to every corner of the world on a scalable and economic basis. LIGHT believes to be one of the key essentials for the next social improvement for mankind. “

