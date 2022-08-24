Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$60.88.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$60.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$80.00 to C$60.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Eight Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lightspeed Commerce

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Desimone sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.47, for a total transaction of C$32,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$361,630.46.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at C$25.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$27.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$30.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52 week low of C$19.58 and a 52 week high of C$165.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.55.

(Get Rating)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.