Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Purchased by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 19.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,401,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,304,000 after purchasing an additional 564,100 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 222.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 433,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,605,000 after purchasing an additional 299,241 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth $14,986,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the first quarter worth $12,894,000. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth $10,683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Lincoln National from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Lincoln National to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Lincoln National from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.90.

NYSE:LNC traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.43. The company had a trading volume of 24,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,058. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $44.89 and a 1 year high of $77.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

