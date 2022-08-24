Linear Price Reaches $0.0240 on Major Exchanges (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Linear has a market capitalization of $80.46 million and approximately $29.37 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Linear coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Linear has traded down 7.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004601 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,715.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004600 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003841 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002352 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00128383 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00033504 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00074917 BTC.

About Linear

Linear (LINA) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,356,728,855 coins. The official website for Linear is linear.finance. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Linear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

