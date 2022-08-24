Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO) Trading Down 1.7%

Lion One Metals Limited (CVE:LIO – Get Rating) shares were down 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.19 and last traded at C$1.19. Approximately 126,160 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 133,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.21.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lion One Metals in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.22. The company has a current ratio of 52.06, a quick ratio of 51.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of C$178.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.20.

Lion One Metals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resources in Fiji. Its principal property is the 100% owned Tuvatu Gold project, which comprise four special prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 13,619 hectares located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji.

