Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.27

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.27 and last traded at $10.27, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lion from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Lion Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.82.

Lion Company Profile

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, dental rinses, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, sanitizers, wet wipes, body washes, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

