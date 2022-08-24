Liquity Price Hits $0.93 on Major Exchanges (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. One Liquity coin can now be bought for $0.93 or 0.00004324 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Liquity has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $75.44 million and approximately $459,954.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004661 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001602 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002135 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.56 or 0.00771670 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016144 BTC.
About Liquity
Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,317,281 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Liquity Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Liquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.