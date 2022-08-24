Lisk (LSK) Price Down 7.5% This Week

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 24th. Lisk has a total market cap of $145.30 million and approximately $4.38 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can now be bought for $1.13 or 0.00005194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lisk has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00023789 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00016264 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000949 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io. The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

