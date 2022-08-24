Litecoin (LTC) Price Hits $57.25

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $57.25 or 0.00264179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $4.07 billion and $491.50 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Litecoin has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Litecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00024395 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001041 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000932 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,015,881 coins. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Litecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.