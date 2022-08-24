Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $30.59

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$30.59 and traded as high as C$37.90. Lithium Americas shares last traded at C$37.42, with a volume of 623,948 shares trading hands.

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$30.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$33.55. The company has a current ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 44.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.16.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18) by C$0.03. Analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.8875 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

