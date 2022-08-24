LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) versus BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT) Critical Contrast

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) and BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for LiveVox and BlueCity, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get LiveVox alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveVox 0 2 4 0 2.67 BlueCity 0 0 0 0 N/A

LiveVox presently has a consensus price target of $6.83, indicating a potential upside of 219.31%. Given LiveVox’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LiveVox is more favorable than BlueCity.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveVox -36.83% -39.24% -23.44% BlueCity -28.76% -51.81% -39.67%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LiveVox and BlueCity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares LiveVox and BlueCity’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveVox $119.23 million 1.76 -$103.19 million ($0.51) -4.20 BlueCity $168.94 million 0.34 -$48.59 million N/A N/A

BlueCity has higher revenue and earnings than LiveVox.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.6% of LiveVox shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of BlueCity shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of LiveVox shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

LiveVox has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlueCity has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LiveVox beats BlueCity on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiveVox

(Get Rating)

LiveVox, Inc. develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat. The company also offers CRM, which leverages unified customer profiles to create, facilitate, and manages digital engagement; Workforce Optimization, that helps contact centers to measure and manage agent workforce; and SpeechIQ, an AI-driven speech analytics solution to promote compliance, productivity, and quality in contact centers. It serves financial services, teleservices, healthcare, telecom, customer care, BPO, and collection industries. The company has a strategic partnership with Telarus. LiveVox, Inc. was formerly known as Tools For Health, Inc. and changed its name to LiveVox, Inc. in June 2006. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in San Francisco, California. LiveVox, Inc. has additional locations in Atlanta, Georgia; Bengaluru, India; Denver, Colorado; Medellin, Colombia; New York, New York; St. Louis, Missouri; and Columbus, Ohio.

About BlueCity

(Get Rating)

BlueCity Holdings Limited operates a platform for LGBTQ community primarily under BlueCity brand in the People's Republic of China, India, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company operates Blued, Finka, and LESDO mobile applications that offer mobile-based social and entertainment services, including live streaming, advertising, membership, merchandise sales, and other services. It also offers online health services. BlueCity Holdings Limited was founded in 2000 and is based in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for LiveVox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveVox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.