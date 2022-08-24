Lokken Investment Group LLC Acquires 384 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.1% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.2% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $3,570,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 24.8% in the first quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 39,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $315.20. 2,091,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,393,832. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.65. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

