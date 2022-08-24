Lokken Investment Group LLC Boosts Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.96. The stock had a trading volume of 72,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,468,067. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.58%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Argus raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research decreased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

