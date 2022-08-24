Lokken Investment Group LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Lokken Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,997 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 3.5% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,605,982,000 after buying an additional 3,186,848 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,526,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,242,000 after purchasing an additional 111,321 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,434,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,760,000 after acquiring an additional 224,767 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,380,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,090,000 after buying an additional 388,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,063,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,536,000 after acquiring an additional 170,930 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VO traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.10. 13,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,624. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.72 and its 200-day moving average is $219.26. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.89 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

