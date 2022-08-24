Lokken Investment Group LLC Has $234,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Lokken Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8,015.9% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 747,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,718,000 after buying an additional 737,944 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,340,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,561,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $715,226,000 after buying an additional 246,041 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,134,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,722,139,000 after buying an additional 89,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,592,000 after purchasing an additional 84,831 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $370.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,690. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $313.66 and a 1-year high of $467.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $352.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $371.80.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.