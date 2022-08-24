Lokken Investment Group LLC Increases Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 12,414 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 647,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,148,000 after purchasing an additional 100,240 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 92,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,879,000 after purchasing an additional 11,656 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 55,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 12,562 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allstate stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $126.29. The company had a trading volume of 14,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,039. The firm has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.23.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.47%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Argus downgraded shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

