Lokken Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,651,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,863 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,250,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,517 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,444,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,090,497,000 after acquiring an additional 972,826 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,740,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,510,000 after acquiring an additional 983,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $3,726,603,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.26. 174,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,651,751. The firm has a market cap of $347.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $129.50 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.86.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 278,924 shares of company stock worth $41,041,464. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

