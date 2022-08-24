Lokken Investment Group LLC Makes New $2.08 Million Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VBR traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.44. 1,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,141. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $145.54 and a 12-month high of $187.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.57.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

