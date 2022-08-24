Lokken Investment Group LLC Purchases 901 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. City State Bank bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $106.24. 108,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,794,684. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.32. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.21 and a 12 month high of $117.22.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.