Lokken Investment Group LLC Takes $487,000 Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 71.5% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 28.0% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 78.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:COWZ traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.06. 962,906 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.01 and its 200 day moving average is $47.56.

