LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $253.05

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 253.05 ($3.06) and traded as low as GBX 230.60 ($2.79). LondonMetric Property shares last traded at GBX 231.60 ($2.80), with a volume of 1,008,246 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.38) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 335 ($4.05) to GBX 340 ($4.11) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on LondonMetric Property from GBX 320 ($3.87) to GBX 280 ($3.38) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 299.67 ($3.62).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 239.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 252.87. The stock has a market cap of £2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.93.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 1.01%. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.47%.

In related news, insider Alistair Elliott bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 236 ($2.85) per share, with a total value of £118,000 ($142,580.96). In other LondonMetric Property news, insider Andrew Jones sold 281,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 236 ($2.85), for a total value of £663,230.80 ($801,390.53). Also, insider Alistair Elliott acquired 50,000 shares of LondonMetric Property stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 236 ($2.85) per share, with a total value of £118,000 ($142,580.96).

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

