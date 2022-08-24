Long Road Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sysco stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.74. The stock had a trading volume of 58,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,454. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

SYY has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.13.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

