Long Road Investment Counsel LLC Has $7.65 Million Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. CarMax makes up about 3.4% of Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $7,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMX. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in CarMax by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in CarMax by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in CarMax by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.97. 14,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,034,390. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.32. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.37 and a 52-week high of $155.98.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 18.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.89.

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $1,647,457.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,207.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $1,647,457.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,207.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,496.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,445,847. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

