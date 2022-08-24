Long Road Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 83.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,932,000 after buying an additional 337,048 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in PayPal by 235.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in PayPal by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Redburn Partners downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on PayPal to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.84.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $94.07. The stock had a trading volume of 404,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,677,653. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $108.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.53, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.85. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $296.70.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

