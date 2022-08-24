Long Road Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 2.1% of Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 53.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,535,917. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.48 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.80 and its 200-day moving average is $170.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $246.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.28%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

