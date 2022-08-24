Long Road Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers accounts for 1.5% of Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RBA. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 669.2% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 860.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8,568.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. National Bank Financial lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Down 0.6 %

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Increases Dividend

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.41. 22,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,220. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.01 and a 200 day moving average of $60.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12-month low of $48.65 and a 12-month high of $76.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.