Long Road Investment Counsel LLC Sells 915 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up approximately 3.1% of Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $6,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.7% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 184,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 47,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.9% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 8,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ICE stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.52. 73,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,381,484. The firm has a market cap of $59.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.90. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.05 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.77.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total value of $8,275,970.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,412,401.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.75.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

