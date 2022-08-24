Lookers plc (LON:LOOK) Declares Dividend of GBX 1

Lookers plc (LON:LOOK – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Lookers Stock Up 8.6 %

LOOK stock opened at GBX 81.43 ($0.98) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.61, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 76.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 81.24. Lookers has a 12 month low of GBX 53.59 ($0.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 102 ($1.23). The firm has a market capitalization of £319.48 million and a PE ratio of 488.31.

Get Lookers alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lookers

In related news, insider Mark Douglas Raban acquired 50,000 shares of Lookers stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of £38,000 ($45,915.90). In other news, insider Oliver Laird bought 13,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of £9,874.71 ($11,931.74). Also, insider Mark Douglas Raban purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of £38,000 ($45,915.90).

Lookers Company Profile

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars and light commercial vehicles; vehicle rental; vehicle funding and management packages, including contract hire, contract purchase, and personal contract; leasing fleet management; and sale and maintenance of vehicles.

Read More

