Loopring Price Tops $0.37 (LRC)

Loopring (LRC) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $498.11 million and approximately $47.51 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001764 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Loopring has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004712 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,224.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004749 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003800 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002408 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00128620 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00033253 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00081150 BTC.

Loopring Profile

Loopring is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,330,119,710 coins. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Loopring

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

