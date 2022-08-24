Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.10-$13.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $97.00 billion-$99.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.54 billion.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $244.05.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.98. The company had a trading volume of 98,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,992,004. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31. The firm has a market cap of $133.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.65.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 14.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

