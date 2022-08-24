Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.45-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $490.00 million-$520.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $491.75 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lumentum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Lumentum to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lumentum from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Lumentum from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $112.36.

LITE traded down $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.40. 10,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,120. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.52. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $73.97 and a 12-month high of $108.90.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.14. Lumentum had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $422.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $836,326.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,286,473.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Lumentum by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Lumentum by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Lumentum by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Lumentum by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Lumentum by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,633,000 after acquiring an additional 53,978 shares during the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

