Macquarie Group (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $131.88

Posted by on Aug 24th, 2022

Shares of Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKYGet Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $131.88 and traded as low as $121.57. Macquarie Group shares last traded at $121.74, with a volume of 18,501 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Macquarie Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 187.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Macquarie Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.79.

About Macquarie Group

(Get Rating)

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.