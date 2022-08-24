Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Stake Lowered by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of M. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s Stock Performance

Shares of M traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.91. 358,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,973,577. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.60 and its 200 day moving average is $22.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.12. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.85 and a 1-year high of $37.95.

Macy’s Cuts Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.14. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 56.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.157 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

M has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Macy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. OTR Global cut shares of Macy’s to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Macy’s to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $276,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,991.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $276,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,991.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $1,354,444.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,043,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,636,878 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

(Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.