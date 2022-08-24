Macy’s (NYSE:M) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.15-0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.16-5.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.16 billion. Macy’s also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.00-4.20 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on M. OTR Global cut Macy’s to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Macy’s to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Macy’s from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Macy’s from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Macy’s from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.58.

Shares of NYSE:M traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,973,577. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.12. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 56.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Macy’s will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.98%.

In other Macy’s news, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $276,371.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,991.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $276,371.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,991.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $1,354,444.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,043,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,290 shares of company stock worth $1,636,878. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Estabrook Capital Management increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 77.8% in the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Macy’s by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Macy’s by 263.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Macy’s during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Macy’s during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

