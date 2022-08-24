Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Magenta Therapeutics Stock Up 10.3 %

MGTA traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.93. 4,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,589. The firm has a market cap of $113.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.17. Magenta Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $8.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average is $2.01.

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magenta Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGTA. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 496.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23,171 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 47.7% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 41,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 13,356 shares during the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplants to patients with blood cancers, genetic diseases, and autoimmune diseases. It develops MGTA-117, an anti-CD117 antibody that targets hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) and genetically mutated stem cells that cause acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes, which is under Phase I/II clinical trial; CD45-antibody drug conjugate that targets HSCs and immune cells, which is in investigational new drug application enabling studies for potential use as a single-agent in autoimmune diseases and hematology-oncology transplants; and MGTA-145 that is in Phase II clinical trial for use in autologous and allogeneic transplants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.