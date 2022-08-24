Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.05

Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.05 and last traded at $12.12, with a volume of 9767 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.49.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $542.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.57.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 5,430.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.88% of the company’s stock.
Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.
