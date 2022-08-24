Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.05

Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.05 and last traded at $12.12, with a volume of 9767 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

Magnachip Semiconductor Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $542.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnachip Semiconductor

Magnachip Semiconductor ( NYSE:MX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 5,430.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.