Malibu Boats (MBUU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 25th. Analysts expect Malibu Boats to post earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Malibu Boats Trading Up 0.4 %
MBUU opened at $66.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Malibu Boats has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $82.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.98.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Malibu Boats from $103.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Malibu Boats from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp set a $70.00 target price on Malibu Boats in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Malibu Boats
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,260,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,392,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 20.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 252,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,654,000 after purchasing an additional 42,133 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Malibu Boats by 57.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 20,044 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Malibu Boats by 7.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 294,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,076,000 after acquiring an additional 19,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.
Malibu Boats Company Profile
Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.
