Manganese X Energy (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) Trading Down 8.6%

Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF – Get Rating) shares traded down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 41,129 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 89,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Manganese X Energy Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.25.

About Manganese X Energy

Manganese X Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio include the Battery Hill manganese property consisting of 55 claims totaling 1,228 hectares located in Carlton County, south western New Brunswick; and Peter Lake Copper-Nickel-Cobalt property comprising 44 contiguous mining titles totaling approximately 2,568 hectares located in the Mont-Laurier Terrane, Central Grenville Province, Quebec.

