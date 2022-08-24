MANTRA DAO Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.46 Million (OM)

MANTRA DAO (OM) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. MANTRA DAO has a total market capitalization of $24.68 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar. One MANTRA DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0493 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004595 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,761.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004594 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003819 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002349 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00128429 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00033586 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00075429 BTC.

MANTRA DAO Profile

OM is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 500,205,033 coins. The official website for MANTRA DAO is www.mantradao.com. MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao. MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MANTRA DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MANTRA DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MANTRA DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

