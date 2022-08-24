Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered Maravai LifeSciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.
Maravai LifeSciences Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of MRVI stock traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $23.27. 851,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733,112. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $23.05 and a 52 week high of $61.83. The company has a current ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.45.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences
About Maravai LifeSciences
Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Maravai LifeSciences (MRVI)
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
- Will the Real Palantir Please Stand Up?
- Foot Locker Just Because A Very Tempting Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.