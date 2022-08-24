Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered Maravai LifeSciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of MRVI stock traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $23.27. 851,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733,112. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $23.05 and a 52 week high of $61.83. The company has a current ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 20,542,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,731,000 after acquiring an additional 8,420,492 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 41.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,691,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726,068 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 105.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,875,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,269,000 after acquiring an additional 961,800 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 335.8% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,202,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,405,000 after buying an additional 926,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at $30,902,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

